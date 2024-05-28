Shesterkin is set to start on the road versus the Panthers in Game 4 on Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has won his last two games after dropping Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He's now 10-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 13 playoff games. A win for Shesterkin and the Rangers on Tuesday would put them one victory away from making the Stanley Cup Finals.