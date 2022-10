Shesterkin will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin was excellent in his season debut Tuesday against Tampa Bay, turning aside 25 of 26 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner will try to secure his first road win of the campaign in a matchup with a Minnesota team that averaged 4.10 goals per game at home last season, third in the NHL.