Shesterkin will guard the road goal Saturday versus Nashville, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Shesterkin is coming off a 25-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Detroit. He has registered a mark of 9-4-0 this season with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Predators sit 15th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this campaign.
