Shesterkin will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game versus the Devils.
Shesterkin was decent in his last start Sunday against the Islanders, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 12th loss of the season in overtime. He'll attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a New Jersey team that's 4-15-3 at home this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Loses in overtime•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gives up four in loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Plenty of help from offense in win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Defending cage Tuesday•