Shesterkin will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin was rock solid in his last start Sunday against LA, stopping 26 of 28 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Philadelphia team that's lost seven of its last eight games.