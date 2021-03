Shesterkin will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Flyers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin will return to action following a 10-game absence due to injury. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his seventh win of the season in a road matchup with a Philadelphia team that's averaging 3.10 goals per game this campaign, 11th in the NHL.