Per Colin Stephenson of Newsday, Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road cage against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Shesterkin wasn't great in his last start Monday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on just 29 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to outstanding goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will attempt to secure his 12th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Vegas team that'll be without two of its top players in Jack Eichel (lower body) and Alex Pietrangelo (personal).