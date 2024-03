Shesterkin will tend to the road net Thursday in Tampa Bay, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin has shut the door in each of his last two games, shutting up St. Louis and Carolina. After a poor start to the season, Shesterkin has regained his status as a top-three NHL goaltender. He is 28-13-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Shesterkin will face the Lightning, who average 29.3 shots, 22nd in the NHL.