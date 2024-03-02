Shesterkin will defend the road net Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has stopped 242 of 254 shots during his seven-game winning streak. He has compiled a 26-12-1 record this season with one shutout, a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 39 games played. Toronto ranks second in the league this campaign with 3.66 goals per contest.