Shesterkin will protect the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is 2-2-0 with just three goals allowed on 106 shots to begin the season. That speaks to some bad luck -- both losses have come with the Rangers getting shut out at home. The 29-year-old has won both of his road games and will look to stay hot against the Maple Leafs, who have 17 goals through four contests.