Shesterkin will patrol the road crease in Vegas on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has won his last two starts, giving up only three goals on 56 shots. He has struggled at times this season, but he is 18-10-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage overall. Shesterkin will take on the Golden Knights, who are a strong 16-5-2 at home this season.