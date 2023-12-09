Shesterkin will tend to the road net Saturday against Washington, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin permitted five goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa during his last appearance. He has supplied a 10-5-0 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 15 starts. The Capitals rank 31st in the league this campaign with 2.35 goals per contest.