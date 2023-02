Shesterkin will guard the road cage Saturday in Washington, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has been slumping a bit recently -- he's managed a 4-1-0 record in his last five starts despite a subpar .865 save percentage in that span. The 27-year-old netminder will look to get back on track against a Capitals team that's lost their last six games. Shesterkin is 25-9-7 this season with a .912 save percentage.