Shesterkin was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, which indicates he'll tend the road twine against the Jets, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has conceded a total of seven goals over back-to-back overtime losses to the Capitals and Senators. He has a 21-21-4 record, .905 save percentage and 2.89 GAA across 46 outings this season. The Russian netminder will have an uphill battle getting back on track Tuesday against a Winnipeg squad that sits third in the NHL with 3.49 goals per game in 2024-25. Shesterkin is 4-3-0 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA across seven career appearances against the Jets.