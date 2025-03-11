Shesterkin was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, which indicates he'll tend the road twine against the Jets, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin has conceded a total of seven goals over back-to-back overtime losses to the Capitals and Senators. He has a 21-21-4 record, .905 save percentage and 2.89 GAA across 46 outings this season. The Russian netminder will have an uphill battle getting back on track Tuesday against a Winnipeg squad that sits third in the NHL with 3.49 goals per game in 2024-25. Shesterkin is 4-3-0 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA across seven career appearances against the Jets.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Falls to Sens in OT•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Topped by Caps in OT•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: First goalie off Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Blanks Isles for fourth shutout•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes versus Isles•