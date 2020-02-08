Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting on Sunday
Shesterkin will guard the goal during Sunday's home clash with the Kings, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.
Shesterkin has been impressive in limited action with the Rangers this season, registering a 4-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage through five appearances. The 24-year-old rookie will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a highly favorable home matchup with an L.A. team that's posted an ugly 8-19-4 record on the road this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.