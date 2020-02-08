Shesterkin will guard the goal during Sunday's home clash with the Kings, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.

Shesterkin has been impressive in limited action with the Rangers this season, registering a 4-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage through five appearances. The 24-year-old rookie will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a highly favorable home matchup with an L.A. team that's posted an ugly 8-19-4 record on the road this year.