Shesterkin will defend the road crease against Detroit on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a tough third period Tuesday as he gave up three goals in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders. Shesterkin is 6-2-2 but has lost his last two starts. He has a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season, a big drop from his Vezina winning season in 2021-22, when he had a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage. Shesterkin will take on the Red Wings, who have a 7-3-3 record but are only 2-2-1 on the road.