Shesterkin will get the nod Tuesday at home against the Jets, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin stopped 25 of 27 shots in his last start Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Islanders. The 28-year-old has registered a .912 save percentage and a 29-14-2 record this year. He may have a tough matchup Tuesday as the Islanders are currently two points out of a playoff spot and should be desperate for a win.