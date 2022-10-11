Shesterkin will guard the home goal in Tuesday's season opener versus the Lightning, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

To no surprise, Shesterkin will be in between the pipes for the Rangers' first game. That should be a common sight throughout the year after the 26-year-old won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL's top goaltender. He posted a 36-13-4 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 53 contests, though he'll have a tough battle in his season debut Tuesday.