Shesterkin will be between the visiting pipes against New Jersey on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has started only once in the last three games, so he'll enter Saturday's matchup well-rested. Shesterkin is 18-6-5 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He will take on the Devils, who are struggling of late, having gone 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.