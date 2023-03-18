Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating he will get the home start versus Pittsburgh, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has won four straight games and six of his last seven, bouncing back from a midseason rough patch. He is 31-11-7 with a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage. Shesterkin has given up nine goals on 122 shots in his last four games, including two goals on 32 shots in Thursday's win over the Penguins.