Shesterkin will guard the road cage Saturday against the Blue Jackets, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has returned to his Vezina-winning form of late, going 4-1-0 with a .933 save percentage in his last five starts. He's now 36-13-7 with a .914 save percentage on the year. The 27-year-old Shesterkin will face a Columbus team averaging 2.6 goals per game, the third lowest in the NHL.