Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Shesterkin will guard the home net Saturday against Vancouver, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin will get the call against the Canucks as he looks to snap a three-game losing streak -- he's allowed nine goals on 86 shots in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 23-25-4 with a .907 save percentage this season.

More News