Shesterkin will guard the home net Saturday against Vancouver, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.
Shesterkin will get the call against the Canucks as he looks to snap a three-game losing streak -- he's allowed nine goals on 86 shots in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 23-25-4 with a .907 save percentage this season.
