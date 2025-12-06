Shesterkin will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin will make his seventh straight start, as he is 5-1-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .922 save percentage since Nov. 24. Overall, the 29-year-old Russian is 12-9-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a 912 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Shesterkin will have a tough matchup against Colorado, who lead the NHL in scoring, generating 4.04 goals per game.