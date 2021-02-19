Shesterkin will guard the road cage during Saturday's clash with the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, surrendering four goals on 36 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll try to bounce back and snap his three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Capitals club that's 5-2-1 at home this year.