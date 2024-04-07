Shesterkin will guard the home net Sunday versus Montreal, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin's won four of his last five starts despite posting a mediocre .893 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 33-16-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.65 GAA this season. Shesterkin will face a Montreal team averaging 2.72 goals per game.