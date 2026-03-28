Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Florida on Sunday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin has surrendered 14 goals on 112 shots during his four-game losing skid. He has a 22-16-6 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 45 appearances. Florida sits 20th in the league with 2.93 goals per game this season.
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