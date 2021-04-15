Shesterkin will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus New Jersey.
Shesterkin was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, stopping all 27 shots he faced en route to his 11th win of the season and his first career shutout. The 25-year-old goaltender will try to secure a second straight victory in a rematch with the same New Jersey club Thursday.
