Shesterkin will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Sabres.

Shesterkin has been sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Capitals and Sabres while posting an admirable 1.93 GAA and .927 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his 10th victory of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Buffalo squad that's gone 1-7-2 in its last 10 contests.