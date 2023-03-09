Shesterkin will be in the visiting crease in Montreal on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin dropped a 4-2 decision to Boston on Saturday, giving up four goals on 24 shots. He is 27-11-7 with a 2.67 GAA and .909 save percentage. His save percentage has to be a concern as he is just average among NHL goaltenders this season, after leading in 2021-22 with a .935 save percentage. Shesterkin will face the Canadiens, who are fifth-worst in the NHL in scoring, averaging 2.69 goals per game this season.