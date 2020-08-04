Shesterkin (undisclosed) will be in goal for Game 3 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Shesterkin will be making his first postseason appearance after missing the first two outings with an undisclosed injury. In 12 NHL games this season, the Russian netminder posted an impressive 10-2-0 record and .932 save percentage. If the Rangers can extend the series beyond Tuesday's contest, Shesterkin figures to carry the load the rest of the way with Henrik Lundqvist serving as the No. 2 option.