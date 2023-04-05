Shesterkin will protect the home net Wednesday versus the Lightning, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin has won three of his last four starts, allowing just seven goals in that span. He's allowed two goals on 66 shots across two games versus the Lightning this season, though he went 1-0-1 in those contests.
