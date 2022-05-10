Shesterkin will face the Penguins at home for Game 5 on Wednesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin was yanked Monday for the second straight game after coughing up six goals on 30 shots. The Rangers have fallen in a 3-1 series hole and they'll be facing elimination in Wednesday's contest. Since stopping a combined 118 of 124 shots in the first two games of the series, the 26-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 45 shots in his last two appearances.