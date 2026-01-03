Shesterkin will guard the road goal in Friday's Winter Classic versus the Panthers, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Shesterkin went 6-3-2 over 11 games in December, adding a 2.58 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He lost his last two outings of the month, but he allowed just four goals on 60 shots in those contests. The Panthers turned things around in December, going 9-4-2 with 3.33 goals per game during the month, and they could be a handful on the big stage of an outdoor game.