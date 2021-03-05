Shesterkin (lower body) is still undergoing testing for his injury with coach David Quinn telling reporters he was "not really sure where he stands," Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Regardless of Shesterkin's status, it seems the team will utilize Alexandar Georgiev for Saturday's clash with the Devils. If the 25-year-old Shesterkin is unable to serve as the No. 2, fantasy players should expect Keith Kinkaid to serve as the backup Saturday.