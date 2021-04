Shesterkin kicked out 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.

It was the fifth win in six outings since the start of the month for Shesterkin, who has put together a rock-solid .925 save percentage during that stretch. He wasn't particularly tested by the Sabres, who mustered just 11 shots on goal after the first period. The 25-year-old Shesterkin improved to 9-8-1 on the year with a 2.29 GAA and .924 save percentage.