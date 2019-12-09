Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Stellar AHL play continues

Shesterkin stopped 32 of 33 shots in AHL Hartford's 4-1 win over Providence on Sunday.

Shesterkin added his first AHL assist for good measure. He is now sporting a 9-3-3 record along with a 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage though his first 15 games this season. Shesterkin is clearly ready for NHL duty, but between Henrik Lundqvist's massive contract and the recent stellar play of Alexandar Georgiev, "The Czar" figures to find himself in Hartford for the foreseeable future. The Rangers are going to have a goaltending dilemma on their hands sooner rather than later.