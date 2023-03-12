Shesterkin turned aside 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

Facing a Buffalo squad that ranks third in the NHL in goals per game, Shesterkin has little chance on a Jeff Skinner one-timer midway through the second period, but the netminder was brilliant down the stretch and made 14 saves in the third frame alone to send the game to OT. Shesterkin is 8-3-0 in 11 starts since the All-Star break but hasn't been playing his best hockey, posting a 3.22 GAA and .881 save percentage over that stretch, so this performance could be a sign he's slipping back into his Vezina form just in time for the Rangers' playoff push.