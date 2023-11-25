Shesterkin turned aside 36 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Sean Couturier spoiled his shutout bid late in the second period, but otherwise Shesterkin was in peak form as he protected a 2-0 lead New York had grabbed inside the first two minutes of the game. He was especially sharp in the final frame, as the Flyers out-shot the Rangers 14-3. Shesterkin improved his record to 8-3-0 on the season to go along with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage.