Shesterkin will defend the road net in Sunday's matchup against the Penguins.
Shesterkin will make a second straight start. The 25-year-old suffered an overtime loss to the Penguins Friday, stopping 25 of 28 shots in the process. He's yet to secure his first win of the season, and the Penguins' stacked offense will provide another tough test.
