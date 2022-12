Shesterkin allowed three goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

It wasn't Shesterkin's sharpest performance, stopping only 15 of 18 shots, but shutout the Islanders in the third period en route to a 5-3 victory. The 26-year-old netminder has allowed three or fewer goals in his last seven starts while improving to 6-1-0 in that span. Shesterkin will carry a 17-5-4 record with a .916 save percentage into the Christmas break.