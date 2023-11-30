Shesterkin stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Detroit scored two goals within 30 seconds midway through the second period, but Shesterkin would hold them there as the Rangers rallied for a 3-2 win. It was a solid bounce-back effort after Shesterkin allowed four goals in a loss to Buffalo in his previous start. The 27-year-old goaltender is now 9-4-0 with a .915 save percentage on the season.