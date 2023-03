Shesterkin allowed two goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Shesterkin allowed a pair of goals in the first period before blanking Columbus over the final two frames as the Rangers cruised to a 6-2 victory. The 27-year-old netminder has won seven of his last eight starts, improving to 34-12-7 on the season with a .914 save percentage. Shesterkin will likely be back between the pipes Thursday when the Rangers visit the Devils.