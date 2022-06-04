Shesterkin made 29 saves on 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Shesterkin allowed a power-play goal to Nikita Kucherov early in the first period but held the Lightning off the board until a Nicholas Paul goal late in the third. The 26-year-old goaltender has allowed two goals in each of his last four starts with a .946 save percentage in that span. Shesterkin's now has a .929 save percentage with a 2.56 GAA in 16 playoff starts.