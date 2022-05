Shesterkin stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Shesterkin was excellent again Tuesday, allowing just a single third-period goal as the Rangers tied the series 2-2. The 26-year-old netminder has a .959 save percentage in the series, allowing just five goals on 122 shots. Shesterkin now has a .925 save percentage in the postseason with a 2.77 GAA. He'll be back in net Thursday as the Rangers head back to Carolina for Game 5.