Shesterkin turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Shesterkin's now won back-to-back starts, allowing just three goals on 55 shots in that span, after dropping his previous three outings while posting an uncharacteristic .839 save percentage. The 27-year-old Shesterkin improved to 12-7-0 with a .908 save percentage and 2.86 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back in net Friday for a home matchup with the Oilers.