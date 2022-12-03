Shesterkin allowed three goals on 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Shesterkin was sharp Friday allowing just a Tim Stutzle power-play goal in the second period before Brady Tkachuk tied the game 2-2 late in the third. Tkachuk would go on to score the winner in overtime, handing the Rangers a 3-2 loss. With Friday's defeat, Shesterkin has gone three starts without a win as he falls to 10-4-4 with a .913 save percentage.