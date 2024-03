Shesterkin stopped 39 of 40 Colorado shots to grab a 3-2 shootout win Thursday.

The former Vezina winner only allowed a single goal on 40 shots, but an own-goal helped Colorado push the game into overtime. In the shootout, he stopped both Avs shooters he faced. Shesterkin's up and down play has at times overshadowed that he remains capable of stealing a game from any opponent. Colorado outshot New York 40 to 25, but Shesterkin was fantastic.