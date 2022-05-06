Shesterkin stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Shesterkin showed no signs of fatigue after facing 83 shots in Monday's triple-overtime loss. The 26-year-old netminder was excellent again Thursday as the Rangers evened the series at 1-1. Shesterkin was shaken up after a collision with Jeff Carter in the third period but remained in the game. He should be back in net Saturday as the series shifts to Pittsburgh.