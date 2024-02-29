Shesterkin stopped 30 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Shesterkin ruined his own shutout bid in the third period, as his giveaway from behind the net to Damon Severson led to Cole Sillinger's goal on the rebound, but he was flawless otherwise en route to a seventh consecutive win. After an uncharacteristically poor first half of the season, Shesterkin has found his form with seven wins in seven starts since the All-Star Break for a Rangers team that regained the top spot in the NHL standings with Wednesday's win. The fantasy buy-low window on Shesterkin has long since slammed shut.