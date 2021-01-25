Shesterkin made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Sunday.
Gulp. Shesterkin is off to a wobbly start. He remains without a win on the season and his best full-game save percentage has been .893. The talent is there, but Shesterkin will need to get his game in focus fast with Alexandar Georgiev waiting in the wings.
